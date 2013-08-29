Kochanski'S Concertina
This Week on The Disclaimer: Reinventing Kochanski's, Defending Eyesores and Twerking to Click Bait
On this week's Disclaimer three-fer, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I take on a trio of topics. We start the show on a serious note, discussing the fatal shooting at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall and examining owner.. more
Aug 29, 2013 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kochanski's Concertina Held a Pro-Gun Rally Yesterday
Gun politics were always going to be the elephant in the room after Andy Kochanski, owner of Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, shot and killed a robbery suspect at his bar earlier this month, but for a while there seemed to be no need to dwell on .. more
Aug 26, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kochanski's Concertina Owner Finds Neighborhood Support After Shooting Armed Robbery Suspect
Aug 19, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Rural Alberta Advantage @ Mad Planet
Nils Edenloff's searing vocals burnedthroughout the packed crowd like whiskey caught on f Hometowns ,Concert Reviews more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Monster Jam
Monster Jam is one of the best known monster-truck franchises, thanks to the event’s long-running television show on the Speed network. Though to most spectators Monster Jam’s live events can seem chaotic—an excuse for 12-foot-tall, tric more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Red Light Winter’ Arrives at Alchemist Theatre
The play exploresaspects of sexual intimacy in fairly graphic detail. The story involves Red Light Winter ,Theater more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater