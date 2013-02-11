RSS

Kodachrome

art_preview.jpg.jpe

Color pictures are posted on the Internet, social media and even on the ubiquitous cell phone. The 21st century documents every moment in living color, but how and when did this phenomenon begin? The Milwaukee Art more

Feb 11, 2013 1:56 PM Visual Arts

Perhaps this day in May, Friday the 13th, provided a mystical atmosphere for the opening of the new Portrait Society Gallery exhibition “More than Real: The Death of Kodachrome.” Beginning at 6:00 p.m. that evening the 5th floor in the Hist.. more

May 17, 2011 3:44 AM Visual Arts

blogimage6892.jpe

With its sometimes humorous, often painful and always poignant reminders of the awkward cu Working ,Art more

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES