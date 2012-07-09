RSS

Kohl'S Wild Theatre

 My wife and I had free tickets to Summerfest. So We went with out one-year-old daughter to check out the kiddie stuff. Still a little young to be taking it all in, the trip might not have been for our daughter so much as it was for us. In and .. more

Jul 9, 2012 8:33 PM Theater

blogimage11950.jpe

Milwaukee’s popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, and performances from acts like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Reilly, Gaelic Storm more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8427.jpe

Charles E. Robinson, who has published andlectured extensively on the topic of English Ro Frankenstein ,Books more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES