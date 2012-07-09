Kohl'S Wild Theatre
Kohl's Wild Theatre At Summerfest
My wife and I had free tickets to Summerfest. So We went with out one-year-old daughter to check out the kiddie stuff. Still a little young to be taking it all in, the trip might not have been for our daughter so much as it was for us. In and .. more
Jul 9, 2012 8:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Irish Fest
Milwaukee’s popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, and performances from acts like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Reilly, Gaelic Storm more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Piecing It Together: The Original Frankenstein (Vintage Classics) by Mary Shelley (with Percy Shelley)
Charles E. Robinson, who has published andlectured extensively on the topic of English Ro Frankenstein ,Books more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Books