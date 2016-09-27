Kristen Wiig
Film Clips 9.29
For his new film, Deepwater Horizon, director Peter Berg built a large-sized replica of the infamous oil rig, which is then pulled apart and engulfed in flames. The result is nonstop action as rescuers arrive and crew members try every poss... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips 8.11
Meryl Streep stars in the title role of an heiress and amateur opera soprano in Florence Foster Jenkins. She marries a former Shakespearean actor (Hugh Grant), who tries to manage her self-financed opera career. The problem is that Jenkins ... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:19 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 7.14
The documentary Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words, uses archival film and video captured from Zappa’s concerts, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, through which director Thorsten Schütte depicts an irreverent, thought-p... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:44 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 24
Actor Dan Stevens isn’t the only link between “Downtown Abbey” and Summer in February. The setting is similar: England, 1913, where the young and wealthy could afford to break some rules. Stevens plays best friend to painter Alfred Munni... more
Sep 24, 2014 2:26 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Walter Mitty Returns
Ben Stiller must be a fan of Danny Kaye; perhapsthat explains his 2013 remake of Kaye’s 1947 comedy, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty . Older Baby Boomers (and theirparents) will remember when “Walter Mitty” was a famili.. more
Apr 19, 2014 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Dec. 22
47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more
Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: July 17
The first sign of trouble on moving day: the family dog refuses to come inside. The second: discovering the boarded-up entrance to a disused cellar. It was downhill from there for the unfortunate family that purchased more
Jul 17, 2013 12:29 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: July 2
Steve Carell returns as Gru, a master criminal who is determined to go straight in the wake of adopting three charming young girls. While attempting to start his own jam-making company, Gru is recruited to the anti-villain more
Jul 2, 2013 10:51 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Friends With Kids
By now, the romantic comedy staffed with young professionals and set in Manhattan has become a genre unto itself... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
