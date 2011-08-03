RSS

Kt'S Universal Love Band

The lighthearted yet ambitious sound of KT's Universal Love Band is a fusion of reggae and African music with a bit of a punk spirit, while their lyrical content is delivered in over a dozen languages, proving that good music cannot... more

Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If you're looking for some Summerfest suggestions, I'll be doling them out in spades Wednesday night on the wonderful Ryan Miller's wonderful "Indie Soundcheck" radio show on FM 102.1. We'll talk about some of great local bands peppering the sched.. more

Jun 23, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Tune In: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee celebrated the one-year mark of its new format with Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

