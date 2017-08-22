RSS

Ku Klux Klan

hateelvertbarnes.jpg.jpe

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

charlottesvillecreditrodneydunning.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 29 Comments

bookreview_luhrssen.jpg.jpe

One certain way to familiarize yourself with a wide swath of the United States’ cloak-and-dagger groups—and dispel their myriad associated myths—is to read David Luhrssen’s new book, Secret Societies and Clubs in American History (ABC-CLIO)... more

Dec 1, 2015 7:01 PM Books

bookreview_klandestine.jpg.jpe

Investigative reporter Pate McMichael spent years reading FBI files to research and debunk conspiracy theories concerning the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination. His book Klandestine shows James Earl Ray, a hateful bigot, as the lone gunm... more

Mar 24, 2015 8:09 PM Books

Iran has become one of the lights of world cinema, the repression of its authoritarian regime notwithstanding. Perhaps, like Russia under the czars or Hollywood under the Production Code, a certain degree of censorship can actually spur creativit.. more

Feb 8, 2010 5:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4881.jpe

Milwaukee lost an important historical and community resource on July 31, when America&rsq What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

(1)In October, a 58-year-old patient accused the Rush Green DentalPractice in Romford, E Daily Mail ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Whether literally or metaphorically, many places are haunted by ghosts of the past. Although the History Channel series “Haunted Histories: America’s Most Haunted Places’ (out on DVD) hedges its metaphysics a little, it learns toward the proposi.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES