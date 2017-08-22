Ku Klux Klan
The Audacity of Hate
Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more
Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
We All Live in Charlottesville
Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 29 Comments
Secrets of the ‘Secret Societies’
One certain way to familiarize yourself with a wide swath of the United States’ cloak-and-dagger groups—and dispel their myriad associated myths—is to read David Luhrssen’s new book, Secret Societies and Clubs in American History (ABC-CLIO)... more
Klandestine (Chicago Review Press), by Pate McMichael
Investigative reporter Pate McMichael spent years reading FBI files to research and debunk conspiracy theories concerning the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination. His book Klandestine shows James Earl Ray, a hateful bigot, as the lone gunm... more
Mar 24, 2015 8:09 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Song of Sparrows
Iran has become one of the lights of world cinema, the repression of its authoritarian regime notwithstanding. Perhaps, like Russia under the czars or Hollywood under the Production Code, a certain degree of censorship can actually spur creativit.. more
Feb 8, 2010 5:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A New Life for the Black Holocaust Museum?
A New Life for the Black Holocaust Museum?

Milwaukee lost an important historical and community resource on July 31, when America's
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg News Features 1 Comments
Crime Hurts
Crime Hurts
Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Haunted Chicago
Whether literally or metaphorically, many places are haunted by ghosts of the past. Although the History Channel series “Haunted Histories: America’s Most Haunted Places’ (out on DVD) hedges its metaphysics a little, it learns toward the proposi.. more
Haunted Chicago