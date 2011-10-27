RSS

Kumbalek

There is quite a lot going on the Halloween. In addition to an uncomfortably large number of really good shows already running, there are a number of shows opening up the last weekend of October. Among them is the latest from The World's Stage .. more

Oct 27, 2011 1:03 PM Theater

The moral of Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas? Just because you're the master of one thing, it doesn't follow that your skills and perspectives are easily transferable to something else. In the 1993 Tim Burton production, directed by Hen.. more

Aug 18, 2011 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

I read Dr. Timothy Learyâs Design For Dying a couple of years out of high school. Itâs a remarkably gripping look at preparing for death by a man who was looking forward to the transformative properties of experiencing it. Thatâs just th.. more

Jul 23, 2011 8:28 PM Theater

blogimage7007.jpe

Fire on Water, the club at 518 N. Water St., announced today that it will host a post-Summerfest concert series called "The Afterburn." A different band will perform for free at the venue each night of the festival, beginning their set once the fe.. more

Jun 20, 2011 5:16 PM On Music

blogimage6689.jpe

Quite a busy week for new releases: Wiz Khalifa celebrates his major-label debut; Peter Bjorn and John pretend Living Things never happened; the specter of Britney Spears issues another album she may or may not have had any hand in making; and Mil.. more

Mar 30, 2011 8:50 PM On Music

It’s been over a  week since I was at the Boulevard Theatre to see its production of The Savannah Disputation. The smart religious comedy rendered much more detail to the intimate space of the Boulevard Theatre than any other production in recen.. more

Dec 11, 2010 12:28 PM Theater

I was a part of the final audience of The Damned last night . . . (actually, it was the final audience of Damned Theatre’s first show: A Rising Wind: The Lady Elgin Story. A drama written by Edward Morgan and John Kishline about one of the great.. more

Sep 12, 2010 3:36 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with a production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Feesti.. more

Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage7530.jpe

A centuryago there was a hit song called “I Love My Wife But Oh You Kid.” Tha Shepherd. ,Sports more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage7456.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yes, Art Kumbale The Odyssey, ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage7199.jpe

Milwaukeemay be losing two of its sports fixtures. The Wave, the city’s indoorsocc Milwaukeemay be losing two of its sports fixtures. The Wave, the city’s indoorsocc ,Sports more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage7106.jpe

TheObservers reconvened this week completely refreshed—Artie by a couple,three day TheObservers reconvened this week completely refreshed—Artie by a couple,three day ,None more

Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

blogimage7007.jpe

Astutesports commentary can get tiring, and the Observers felt t Astutesports commentary can get tiring, and the Observers felt the need torecharge. So t ,Sports more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

blogimage6854.jpe

Numbers,numbers, numbers. Major-league baseball swims in them, and 21st-centurytechno Numbers,numbers, numbers. Major-league baseball swims in them, and 21st-centurytechnolog ,Sports more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

This year was a crucial test for RiverSplash!, Milwaukee's inaugural summer music festival. After an inordinate number of altercations at last year's festival—most damning among them a non-fatal shooting—city officials threatened to pull the plug .. more

Jun 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6689.jpe

TheObservers played zone coverage again last week. Frank was on anotherNew York visit, i TheObservers played zone coverage again last week. Frank was on anotherNew York visit, i ,Sports more

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage6609.jpe

Fiveweeks have passed since the Milwaukee Bucks ended their season, and inthat Fiveweeks have passed since the Milwaukee Bucks ended their season, and inthat time the ,Sports more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage6363.jpe

Photo: The Packer’s future’s not hers to see TheObservers split their forces for the first time in 2009, with Frank ona family visit ,Sports more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage6127.jpe

Big-timesports isn’t recession-proof. Major League Baseball enters its seasonfearf Big-timesports isn’t recession-proof. Major League Baseball enters its seasonfearf ,Sports more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

blogimage5808.jpe

Baseballwas in the air when the Observers met on the balmy day that precededthe aseballwas in the air when the Observers met on the balmy day that precededthe dreary we ,Sports more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES