Kyle Denton

Eating Especially Local
Forget the morels. Milwaukee’s foragers are putting dandelions, garlic mustard and much more to good use as urban foraging goes mainstream. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
Shop Local This Holiday Season
Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
The Midwest Beat Keep it Casual
The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more
Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
