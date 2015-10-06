La Bohã¨Me
‘Madama Butterfly’ Returns to Milwaukee
The Florentine Opera Company presents Giacomo Puccini’s leviathan, Madama Butterfly Oct. 16 and 18 at Uihlein Hall. Alyson Cambridge stars as Cio-Cio-San. more
Oct 6, 2015 5:35 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
The Glamorous Sound of 'La Bohème'
Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more
May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Behind the Scenes at Milwaukee Ballet
Wardrobe Mistress for Milwaukee Ballet may sound glamorous but it’s an essential function. For Krista Allenstein, it’s the ideal job. After two years volunteering and three more as assistant to longtime wardrobe mistress Mary Belle Potter, ... more
Feb 9, 2014 2:20 PM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff