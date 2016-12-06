La
A ‘Nutcracker’ for Everyone
This year, Milwaukee Ballet partners with Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, to provide a performance of their acclaimed Nutcracker specially tailored to be sensitive to patrons on the autism spectr... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:59 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Sprinkle on the Sugar and Glitter…The Holidays are Here!
Ruthie looks forward to the holiday season and plugs great upcoming events including: Transgender Day of Remembrance at UW-Milwaukee, Nov. 17; opening night of La Cage aux Folles at Skylight Music Theatre, Nov. 18; and an LGBT families meet... more
Nov 15, 2016 2:25 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Best Trends of E3 2015
There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more
Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Summertime Beer and Food Events in Full Gear
It's definitely summer in Milwaukee. There are about a millionbeer, wine and cocktail events coming up, and the beer gardens are hopping. Thefirst big beer festival of the summer season is also coming June 20, theWisconsin Beer Lover's Festival.. more
Jun 11, 2015 7:43 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Zombies = Trouble
Least Competent Criminals Lisa Newsome, 42,,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE