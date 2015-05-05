RSS

Labor

Milwaukee old-time music advocate Lil’ Rev leads a tribute to a legendary labor activist. more

May 5, 2015 9:16 PM Local Music

Milwaukee’s folk scene lost one of its fixtures thisweek. A staple of local stages and union rallies for decades, singer-songwriterLarry Penn passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. “He was loved in many different communities,” said .. more

Oct 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

The convenience beverage market got jumbled recently when, first, Oregon-based Union Wine Co. announced in November that it would soon sell its Underwood pinot gris and pinot noir in 12-ounce cans and, second, the London department store Se... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:03 PM Around MKE

As part of the Obama administration’s push to raise the minimum wage to $9 by the end of 2015, Acting Labor Secretary Seth Harris stopped in Milwaukee last week to hear the stories of low-wage workers who, despite more

Apr 3, 2013 4:52 PM News Features

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more

Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM News Features

Imagine returning home from work dirty, sore and exhausted after a 15-hour day. That's how it went after the Industrial Revolution in the United States. Men, women and children worked long days—sometimes every day of the week... more

Jul 26, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Last week Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wrote an opinion piece in the Journal Sentinel about a labor dispute between a long-established Milwaukee company, Palermo's... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

Someone extremely intelligent—no one seems to know if it was a Democrat or Republican... more

Mar 3, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 23 Comments

If David Koch wasn't a household name in Wisconsin a week ago, he certainly is now. more

Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

"There was once a need for unions, but they've outlived their purpose, more

Mar 1, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Just as he did as Milwaukee County executive, Scott Walker, now the governor, has chosen to bypass labor negotiations and include major wage and benefits concessions—and a drastic attack on long-standing principles of employee relations—in ... more

Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 64 Comments

A few days ago the Milwaukee Bucks, playing without center Andrew Bogut, were on the brink of knocking the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference out of the NBA playoffs. But the Bucks' shooting went cold, the Atlanta Hawks' competitive fire ... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

