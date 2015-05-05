Labor
The Joe Hill Roadshow
Milwaukee old-time music advocate Lil’ Rev leads a tribute to a legendary labor activist. more
May 5, 2015 9:16 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
R.I.P. Milwaukee Folk Singer Larry Penn
Milwaukee’s folk scene lost one of its fixtures thisweek. A staple of local stages and union rallies for decades, singer-songwriterLarry Penn passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. “He was loved in many different communities,” said .. more
Oct 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chuck Shepherd's News Of The Weird
The convenience beverage market got jumbled recently when, first, Oregon-based Union Wine Co. announced in November that it would soon sell its Underwood pinot gris and pinot noir in 12-ounce cans and, second, the London department store Se... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:03 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Obama Official Hears Low-Wage Milwaukee Workers’ Struggles
As part of the Obama administration’s push to raise the minimum wage to $9 by the end of 2015, Acting Labor Secretary Seth Harris stopped in Milwaukee last week to hear the stories of low-wage workers who, despite more
Apr 3, 2013 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
An Interview With AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more
Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
Fighting for Workers' Rights: The Bay View Massacre
Imagine returning home from work dirty, sore and exhausted after a 15-hour day. That's how it went after the Industrial Revolution in the United States. Men, women and children worked long days—sometimes every day of the week... more
Jul 26, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Picking Unnecessary Fights
Last week Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wrote an opinion piece in the Journal Sentinel about a labor dispute between a long-established Milwaukee company, Palermo's... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
The Death of Compromise
Someone extremely intelligent—no one seems to know if it was a Democrat or Republican... more
Mar 3, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 23 Comments
Who's Creating Walker's Playbook?
If David Koch wasn't a household name in Wisconsin a week ago, he certainly is now. more
Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 13 Comments
Yes, America Still Needs Unions
"There was once a need for unions, but they've outlived their purpose, more
Mar 1, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
Walker’s Renewed War on Workers
Just as he did as Milwaukee County executive, Scott Walker, now the governor, has chosen to bypass labor negotiations and include major wage and benefits concessions—and a drastic attack on long-standing principles of employee relations—in ... more
Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 64 Comments
Here’s to the Deerly Departed
A few days ago the Milwaukee Bucks, playing without center Andrew Bogut, were on the brink of knocking the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference out of the NBA playoffs. But the Bucks' shooting went cold, the Atlanta Hawks' competitive fire ... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports