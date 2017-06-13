Lakefront Festival Of The Arts
Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions
Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions, Jewish Museum Milwaukee honors Adolph Rosenblatt and the Lakefront Festival of Arts returns to the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: June 18-24
It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Keep Abreast of Brew Town Fun
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose girlfriend wants a breast reduction, and plugs exciting events including Cream City Cabaret’s June 18th Burlesque Through the Ages at Club Aura, June 19-21: the Lakefront Festival of the Arts at... more
Jun 16, 2015 10:34 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Stream Platinum Boys' Hangover-Free Debut, "Future Hits"
Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music its.. more
Feb 25, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Larry Sanders Breaks His Silence
Former Bucks star Larry Sanders finally broke his silence in regards to his abrupt and unexpected exodus from the team today in an exclusive confessional interview with Derek Jeter's Players Tribune.In the video, LS discusses where his mind has .. more
Feb 25, 2015 6:35 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4
We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more
Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Theatre on Main Brings Evita to Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more
Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
"30 Americans" Uncovers America's Cultural Identity
In an exhibition that crystallizes the Rubell FamilyCollection’s (RFC) prodigious art holdings with prominent selections on display in one venue, “30 Americans” opens at the Milwaukee Art Museum thissummer. And as the Museum’sCurator of Amer.. more
Jun 19, 2013 12:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lakefront Festival of Arts
More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes... more
Jun 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes..... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
'Art Comes to Life' on Milwaukee's Lakefront
Over time, volunteers can transform a city's creative footprint. Each year since 1962, the Milwaukee Art Museum's Friends of Art has sponsored the annual Lakefront Festival of Arts. The festival marks its 50th anniversary June 15-17 with... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Badger Men's Hockey releases schedule
DAY DATE OPPONENT All Times Central TV (Internet)FRIDAY OCT. 7 NORTHERN MICHIGAN 7 P.M.SATURDAY OCT. 8 NORTHERN MICHIGAN 7 P.M.Friday Oct. 14 at Michigan Tech* 6 p.m.Saturday Oct. 15 at Michigan Tech* 6 p.m.FRIDAY OCT. 21 NORTH DAKOTA* 7 P.M.SATUR.. more
Jun 7, 2011 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Recalling the Democrats: What's Taking So Long?
As I write this, the Government Accountability Board (GAB) is asking a circuit court judge to call elections for six senators on July 12 and extend their deadline for certifying signatures for three more recall petitions. The GAB has.. more
Jun 3, 2011 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Auditions--A Hotel Onstage In Racine
Racine Theatre Group Over Our Head Players is looking to cast for the show that will evidently be opening its 2011-2012 season. The theatre company opens its season in September with the Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore comedy Do Not Disturb. Th.. more
Jun 1, 2011 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 3
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more
May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater