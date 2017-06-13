RSS

Lakefront Festival Of The Arts

ram.jpg.jpe

Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions, Jewish Museum Milwaukee honors Adolph Rosenblatt and the Lakefront Festival of Arts returns to the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:55 PM Visual Arts

twim_rollingstones.jpg.jpe

The Rolling Stones @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 23

It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose girlfriend wants a breast reduction, and plugs exciting events including Cream City Cabaret’s June 18th Burlesque Through the Ages at Club Aura, June 19-21: the Lakefront Festival of the Arts at... more

Jun 16, 2015 10:34 PM Hear Me Out

onmusic_platinumboys.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Matt Plain

Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music its.. more

Feb 25, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

bucktalk_larrysanders.jpg.jpe

Daniel Fleming

Former Bucks star Larry Sanders finally broke his silence in regards to his abrupt and unexpected exodus from the team today in an exclusive confessional interview with Derek Jeter's Players Tribune.In the video, LS discusses where his mind has .. more

Feb 25, 2015 6:35 PM Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more

Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Visual Arts

evita.jpg.jpe

Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more

Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Theater

In an exhibition that crystallizes the Rubell FamilyCollection’s (RFC) prodigious art holdings with prominent selections on display in one venue, “30 Americans” opens at the Milwaukee Art Museum thissummer. And as the Museum’sCurator of Amer.. more

Jun 19, 2013 12:24 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18993.jpe

More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes... more

blogimage18992.jpe

blogimage18984.jpe

blogimage18978.jpe

Over time, volunteers can transform a city's creative footprint. Each year since 1962, the Milwaukee Art Museum's Friends of Art has sponsored the annual Lakefront Festival of Arts. The festival marks its 50th anniversary June 15-17 with... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

One of the nation's premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee's Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for nearly five decades, drawing thousands of people every year. The tented, outdoor festival has expanded in recent years... more

Jun 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15179.jpe

blogimage15171.jpe

blogimage6954.jpe

As I write this, the Government Accountability Board (GAB) is asking a circuit court judge to call elections for six senators on July 12 and extend their deadline for certifying signatures for three more recall petitions. The GAB has.. more

Jun 3, 2011 7:33 PM Daily Dose

Racine Theatre Group Over Our Head Players is looking to cast for the show that will evidently be opening its 2011-2012 season. The theatre company opens its season in September with the Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore comedy Do Not Disturb. Th.. more

Jun 1, 2011 7:10 PM Theater

Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more

May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Theater

