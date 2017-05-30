RSS

Lakeshore Chinooks

gil.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee area’s collegiate summer league baseball team, the Lakeshore Chinooks, will open their sixth season this week. more

May 30, 2017 1:48 PM Sports

baseballbuddha_logo.jpg.jpe

I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more

Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments

kruczynski-evan_june-15-602x347.jpg.jpe

Based out of Rochester, Minn., the Northwoods League is a summer collegiate baseball league dedicated to preparing college players to play professional baseball by mimicking the conditions of the minor league system. On the road and at home... more

Jun 16, 2014 1:21 AM A&E Feature

Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more

Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM Around MKE

blogimage11333.jpe

Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 6 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES