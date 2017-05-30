Lakeshore Chinooks
Lakeshore Chinooks Open Summer League Season This Week
The Milwaukee area’s collegiate summer league baseball team, the Lakeshore Chinooks, will open their sixth season this week. more
May 30, 2017 1:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge Sports
Baseball is Happiness
I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more
Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments
Milwaukee’s Northwoods Collegiate Baseball Team
Based out of Rochester, Minn., the Northwoods League is a summer collegiate baseball league dedicated to preparing college players to play professional baseball by mimicking the conditions of the minor league system. On the road and at home... more
Jun 16, 2014 1:21 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more
Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Groove Stage, Summerfest’s Home for Local Music
Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 6 Comments