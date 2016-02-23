Lamps For My Family
One-Man Family Drama
A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more
Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Mark Corkins Portrays 20 Characters in ‘Lamps for My Family’
Milwaukee playwright Michael Neville’s Lamps for My Family runs at In Tandem Theatre, Feb. 19-March 13. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:54 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
In Tandem’s Season Preview This Monday
In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a 2015-2016 season preview event this coming Monday, Jun. 29. It’s a free event featuring sneak peeks at snippets from upcoming shows on the season. Perhaps one of the most promising bits on the coming season.. more
Jun 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Mighty Short Bus
Some bands simply evolve more than others. Over six years and three albums, The Mighty Short Bus has come barreling out of Madison, touring the Midwest as one of the city’s hardest-working DIY groups while consistently redefining its sound. more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 3 Comments