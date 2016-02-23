RSS

Lamps For My Family

theatrereview_intandem_b_(ryanblomquist).jpg.jpe

A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more

Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Theater

lamps.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee playwright Michael Neville’s Lamps for My Family runs at In Tandem Theatre, Feb. 19-March 13. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:54 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a 2015-2016 season preview event this coming Monday, Jun. 29. It’s a free event featuring sneak peeks at snippets from upcoming shows on the season. Perhaps one of the most promising bits on the coming season.. more

Jun 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11758.jpe

Some bands simply evolve more than others. Over six years and three albums, The Mighty Short Bus has come barreling out of Madison, touring the Midwest as one of the city’s hardest-working DIY groups while consistently redefining its sound. more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES