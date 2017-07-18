Lapham Peak
Performing Arts Weekly: July 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more
Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Wilde in the Park
Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more
Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waukesha Civic, SummerStage Join Forces on 'Island'
Waukesha Civic Theatre is collaborating with SummerStage of Delafield on a production of Once on This Island, a one-act musical based on a novel by Rosa Guy. The show opens this weekend... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Extremism Unchecked
The loss of Russ Feingold, one of the country’s great progressive senators, to an absolute zero was tragic, but it’s the election of Republican Scott Walker as governor that will have a profound effect on the lives of everyone in Wisconsin.... more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 35 Comments