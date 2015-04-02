RSS

The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot

curtains_thelastdaysofjudasiscariot.jpg.jpe

University Theatre / Facebook

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a courtroom drama told featuring biblical characters in a place beyond time. Judas is on trial in a courtroom that also features appearanced by Mother Teresa, Saint Monica, Sigmund Freud, Simon the Zealot and Sat.. more

Apr 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

I kind of knew going into this week that it was going to be kind of weird for me. I'd scheduled myself to see two different modern mutations of the basic story arc of the New Testament. Last night's opening of UWM's The Last Days of Judas Iscari.. more

Mar 10, 2011 10:39 PM Theater

Amanda J. Hull walks into the courtroom as Satan. Its the beginning of rehearsal. Before a complete run through of the show, UWMs Rebecca Holderness is working on giving further definition to one of the more creative interpretations shes maki.. more

Mar 8, 2011 11:09 AM Theater

  When I walk into the prop shop at UWM, I ask to speak with Sandy Strawn. I am shown to a woman who is toiling away on a piece of slate. She’s working text onto the slate in an Asian language—I believe Chinese. She’s working on a writ from God.. more

Mar 7, 2011 1:32 PM Theater

Louella Powell sits at a long table in the basement of UWM’s Theatre building working on a wig. The wig is just one small part of a project that includes costuming for Sigmund Freud, Mother Theresa, and a large man playing Saint Monica as a drag.. more

Mar 6, 2011 1:32 PM Theater

I’ve been given the opportunity for behind-the-scenes access for UWM’s latest upcoming main stage production. This is the first in a series of blogs . . .    Can You Forgive?New Yorker Rebecca Holderness has been working with UWM for a nu.. more

Mar 5, 2011 2:40 PM Theater

The relationship between Jesus of Nazareth and Judas Iscariot carries a lot of weight with some people. The two guys, if they did, in fact, exist in a traditional historical way beyond biblical texts, might have been suprized to find out that peo.. more

Mar 4, 2011 8:51 PM Theater

