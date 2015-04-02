The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot
UW-Sheboygan Stages 'The Last Days of Judas'
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a courtroom drama told featuring biblical characters in a place beyond time. Judas is on trial in a courtroom that also features appearanced by Mother Teresa, Saint Monica, Sigmund Freud, Simon the Zealot and Sat.. more
Apr 2, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An evening between two Judases
I kind of knew going into this week that it was going to be kind of weird for me. I'd scheduled myself to see two different modern mutations of the basic story arc of the New Testament. Last night's opening of UWM's The Last Days of Judas Iscari.. more
Mar 10, 2011 10:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Echoes In The Basement: Rehearsals For UWM's JUDAS
Amanda J. Hull walks into the courtroom as Satan. Its the beginning of rehearsal. Before a complete run through of the show, UWMs Rebecca Holderness is working on giving further definition to one of the more creative interpretations shes maki.. more
Mar 8, 2011 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Writ From God: A Visit With JUDAS in The UWM Prop Shop
When I walk into the prop shop at UWM, I ask to speak with Sandy Strawn. I am shown to a woman who is toiling away on a piece of slate. She’s working text onto the slate in an Asian language—I believe Chinese. She’s working on a writ from God.. more
Mar 7, 2011 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
St. Monica In Drag--Costuming UWM's Judas Iscariot
Louella Powell sits at a long table in the basement of UWM’s Theatre building working on a wig. The wig is just one small part of a project that includes costuming for Sigmund Freud, Mother Theresa, and a large man playing Saint Monica as a drag.. more
Mar 6, 2011 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Approaching the Last Days With UWM
I’ve been given the opportunity for behind-the-scenes access for UWM’s latest upcoming main stage production. This is the first in a series of blogs . . . Can You Forgive?New Yorker Rebecca Holderness has been working with UWM for a nu.. more
Mar 5, 2011 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Judas In March
The relationship between Jesus of Nazareth and Judas Iscariot carries a lot of weight with some people. The two guys, if they did, in fact, exist in a traditional historical way beyond biblical texts, might have been suprized to find out that peo.. more
Mar 4, 2011 8:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Slightly Stoopid
The jammy, dubby, sample-laden reggae-punk of Slightly Stoopid caught the ear of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed the band while they were still in high school. Since Nowell’s death, the California band has helped fill the continued more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Proposed Waukesha Water Rates Encourage Conservation
City of Waukesha residents mayhave a new incentive to conserve water: higher rates for he Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Fall Out Boy
Folie a Deux ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Little Shop of Horrors
Every city worth its salt has a group that acts out the Rocky Horror Picture Show on occasional weekends, but the players of Milwaukee’s Warped Cast have specialized in giving a similar midnight treatment to other camp classics, including C... more
May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Smoking Popes w/ Maritime
Picking up in the ’90s where bands like The Replacements and Dead Milkmen left off in the ’80s, the Smoking Popes played bold, punk-influenced pop music and fraternized with some of the era’s prominent punk and alternative bands (most no more
May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Short Orders (Kopp's)
Locally, the name Kopp's means large burgers and plenty of frozen custard. Each of its three locations has a unique personality. The most interesting is at the corner of 76th Street and Layton A,None more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Current Tendencies
For its "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" exhibit, the Haggerty Museum of Art has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirations. Three insta... more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee