Last Show
Milwaukee's Heartthrob Are Calling it Quits After Thursday's Show
A Milwaukee dream-pop group that guarded vulnerable emotions behind a punky sneer, Heartthrob quietly released a raw but extremely promising debut EP earlier this fall, the WMSE live session Love Efficient . Now it looks like their won't be a foll.. more
Nov 13, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Victor DeLorenzo Has Been Kicked Out of the Violent Femmes (Again)
Jul 16, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Milwaukee Native Behind the Music
Since heading off to California to move up the ranks of the record biz, Milwaukee native Cheryl Pawelski has worked at EMI, Concord and Rhino Records. Among the projects she has produced include box sets on Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Th... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Off the Cuff
Kid Cudi w/ Chip Tha Ripper
Buoyed by the support of Kanye West, who signed the Cleveland rapper to his GOOD Music label, Kid Cudi emerged as one of 2009’s breakthrough stars when his Internet hit “Day ’n’ Nite” became a genuine hit this spring. Cudi&rs more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee