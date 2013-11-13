RSS

Last Show

heartthrob.jpg.jpe

A Milwaukee dream-pop group that guarded vulnerable emotions behind a punky sneer, Heartthrob quietly released a raw but extremely promising debut EP earlier this fall, the WMSE live session Love Efficient . Now it looks like their won't be a foll.. more

Nov 13, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

femmes.jpg.jpe

Jul 16, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage9704.jpe

Since heading off to California to move up the ranks of the record biz, Milwaukee native Cheryl Pawelski has worked at EMI, Concord and Rhino Records. Among the projects she has produced include box sets on Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Th... more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage9428.jpe

Buoyed by the support of Kanye West, who signed the Cleveland rapper to his GOOD Music label, Kid Cudi emerged as one of 2009’s breakthrough stars when his Internet hit “Day ’n’ Nite” became a genuine hit this spring. Cudi&rs more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES