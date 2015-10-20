RSS

Latest Flame

Latest Flame Records co-founder Dan Hanke reflects on the label ahead of its weekend farewell shows. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:47 PM Local Music

Milwaukee's Latest Flame records announced this summer that it was packing up shop after 12 years, but promised that first it would go out with a bang. Today the label released the final lineup for its weekend of going away shows at Club Garibaldi.. more

Sep 8, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Jul 6, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more

Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Local Music

Made up of veterans from IfIHadAHiFi, White Wrench Conservatory, The Five Mod Four and Everybody at Midnight, Milwaukee math rockers Body Futures have logged countless live shows over the last couple of years, but save for some demos they haven't .. more

May 14, 2014 2:30 PM On Music

Listening to Cave Jenny, the latest album by Milwaukee’s Like Like The The The Death—LLTTTD for short, please—is like taking a manic tour of the past 25 years of underground music. From the explosive opening strains of “Here Comes Irregular... more

Oct 9, 2013 4:38 PM Local Music

“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more

Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Local Music

The 10 years since Milwaukee's Latest Flame records put out its first release have seen a lot of trends in music come and go, most of which had nothing to do with the kind of music the label was releasing. Rock briefly came back into vogue as a no.. more

Oct 4, 2012 9:00 PM On Music

It has become something of a given that the Internet age has been less than kind to record labels... more

Jan 4, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

