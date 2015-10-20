Latest Flame
Latest Flame Records Says Farewell
Latest Flame Records co-founder Dan Hanke reflects on the label ahead of its weekend farewell shows. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Latest Flame Prepares for its Farewell Shows with Two Digital Compilations
Milwaukee's Latest Flame records announced this summer that it was packing up shop after 12 years, but promised that first it would go out with a bang. Today the label released the final lineup for its weekend of going away shows at Club Garibaldi.. more
Sep 8, 2015 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Latest Flame Records is Winding Down Operations; Planning a Blowout Farewell Show
Jul 6, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Heavy Hand Get Crass on ‘Northwoods Knives’
While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more
Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Body Futures Offer a Tuneful Spin on Math Rock on "A Complete Divorce."
Made up of veterans from IfIHadAHiFi, White Wrench Conservatory, The Five Mod Four and Everybody at Midnight, Milwaukee math rockers Body Futures have logged countless live shows over the last couple of years, but save for some demos they haven't .. more
May 14, 2014 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Like Like The The The Death Tap the Underground, In All Its Forms
Listening to Cave Jenny, the latest album by Milwaukee’s Like Like The The The Death—LLTTTD for short, please—is like taking a manic tour of the past 25 years of underground music. From the explosive opening strains of “Here Comes Irregular... more
Oct 9, 2013 4:38 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
Latest Flame Gets an Anniversary Party, and a Compilation
The 10 years since Milwaukee's Latest Flame records put out its first release have seen a lot of trends in music come and go, most of which had nothing to do with the kind of music the label was releasing. Rock briefly came back into vogue as a no.. more
Oct 4, 2012 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Record Labels On the Rise in 2012
It has become something of a given that the Internet age has been less than kind to record labels... more
Jan 4, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
