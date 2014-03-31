RSS
Latin American Film Series
Tropicália
In 1964, Brazil’s military overthrew their country’s government and The Beatles’ music reached Latin America. The coincidence became the context for Tropicalism, the Brazilian counterculture that produced some astonishingly more
Mar 31, 2014 4:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
White Elephant
In White Elephant, Villa Virgen is an enormous cinderblock, scrap metal and packing board slum in Buenos Aires. Living there are 30,000 souls, squatters whose meager social services are provided by a young social worker more
Apr 9, 2013 11:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Karen Cries on the Bus
The protagonist, Karen, forces back tears as the city rolls by through the smudgy... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
