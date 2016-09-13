Latino Arts Gallery
Mark Mulhern’s New Works at Tory Folliard Gallery
Mark Mulhern’s “New Works” exhibit, showing Sept. 16-Oct. 15 at Tory Folliard Gallery, presents the latest batch of the artist’s whimsical paintings which infuse their representation with abstract flair. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Visions Take Flight in Latino Arts’ ‘Visiones Tomando Vuelo’
In “Visiones Tomando Vuelo” (“Visions Taking Flight”), March 13-May 22 at the Latino Arts Gallery (located in the United Community Center, 1028 S. Ninth St.), Venezuelan photographer Vivian Vivas captures the beauty of nature, includi... more
Mar 10, 2015 9:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
My Old Lady
The charm of Paris fills the screen as Matthias(Kevin Kline) heads purposefully down a street where even the graffiti (“Todayis the Shadow of Tomorrow”) reads like a Sorbonne undergrad thesis. He arrivesat one of those magnificent old apartm.. more
Oct 8, 2014 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
¡What a Life at Latino Arts!
¡Que Vida! Or, for those who don’t speak Spanish: “What a life!” Indeed, the vivid paintings of Ecuadorian artist Antuco Chicaiza give the impression of being both autobiographical and celebratory. La Familia, Mi Ecuador and Our Land all... more
Dec 3, 2013 11:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Doug Melvin to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more
Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Juan Chawuk Connects With Latino Arts Gallery
Latino Arts Inc. continually strives to provide Milwaukee with the artwork of acclaimed Latin artists. In keeping with that mission, the current exhibit “Coexistencia en Chiapas y Aqui” brings painter, photographer and sculptor Juan Chawuk ... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
September 10 - September 16
%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee