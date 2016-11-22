Laura Gordon
Milwaukee Rep Revives Larry Shue’s Comedy Classic ‘The Foreigner’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Foreigner, which debuted on its stage 33 years ago, through Dec. 18. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:08 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more
Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Motherhood from Many Angles
Parenting can be difficult for everyone involved. Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein’s intimate stage show Motherhood Out Loud views this universal difficulty from the maternal perspective via a variety of different angles and written by a number... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act Theatre Gives Thanks to Mothers in ‘Motherhood Out Loud’
It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Failed Defense of Innocence
Under Suzan Fete’s direction, John Pielmeier’s Agnes of God shines as a detailed psychological portrait of three women in a life-altering situation. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:43 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Renaissance Theatreworks’ ‘Lettice and Loveage’
Renaissance Theatreworks presents Peter Shaffer’s comic tale, Lettice and Loveage, staring Laura Gordon and Carrie Hitchcock. more
Apr 14, 2015 9:25 AM Anne Siegel Theater
No Easy Answers for ‘Good People’
How do we deal with our past when it forms and shapes us for the life to come? Those questions get raised in David Lindsay-Abaire’s very fine play, Good People, which opened at Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse last weekend... more
Jan 27, 2015 11:22 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Laura Gordon Stars in ‘Good People’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings yet another powerful play to the Quadracci Powerhouse—David Lindsay-Abaire’s socially charged, Tony-nominated Broadway production Good People. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Love in the Civil War
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with the Midwest premiere of Alex Webb’s Civil War love story, Amelia. more
Oct 22, 2014 12:11 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Returning to Remount a Poetic Love Story
Inspired by Denis Glover’s “The Magpies,” a poem well known in playwright Gary Henderson’s homeland of New Zealand, Skin Tight explores the passionate and extraordinary love shared between Tom and Elizabeth. We are drawn into their rela... more
Mar 26, 2014 4:28 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Noises Off’ Done Right
Michael Frayn’s Noises Off is a clever comic script that requires an unsettling degree of comic precision on the part of everyone involved. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production solidly delivers the precision necessary for bringing ... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Venus in Fur’ At The Rep
Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Venus in Fur is a scintillating foray into topics risqué, comedic and ultimately deeply relational. Exploring the psychology of BDSM, Venus is the story of a director auditioning an actress for the leading rol... more
Oct 3, 2013 12:51 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Jane Austen’s Breathless Longing
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater glides into the New Year with a very precise staging of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Mark Healy's script does a pretty good job of distilling some 120,000 written words on the page to a more
Dec 20, 2012 4:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Perfection and Imperfection Chase Life and Death
As late October finds its way to November, The Quasimondo celebrates the spirit of the season with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury's Halloween Tree. A group of boys trick-or-treating run across a tree that seems... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Revisiting Anne Frank
A haunting testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of impending tragedy, The Diary of Anne Frank has lost none of its timeless appeal. The drama’s unobtrusive simplicity quietly displays the unavoidable... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:21 PM Steve Spice Theater
Milwaukee Rep Sells 'Gutenberg' as a Musical
When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century, it was a defining moment in human history that ushered in the era of mass communication. Was it also the perfect subject for a big, splashy Broadway musical? more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cast Has Fun With APT's 'Royal Family'
Despite promotion to the contrary, American Players Theatre's The Royal Family has more heart than humor, but the production's greatest asset is its excellent cast of APT veterans and the fun they have with their roles... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
'Royal Family' Bows at American Players Theatre
Whether it takes place on the stage or the screen, acting can be an all-consuming occupation. If it is true that only an actor can truly understand another actor, perhaps this is why actors so often become romantically involved. Acting coup... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Renaissance's 'Honour' Adds Twists to Oft-Told Tale
Honour tells an oft-told tale, the subject of countless other plays, TV movies and soap operas: An older man dumps his loyal wife for a younger version. But this story by Joanna Murray-Smith takes on more than a few unexpected twists in the... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
'Dialogue With Laura Gordon'
Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff