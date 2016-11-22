RSS

Laura Gordon

inreview_rep_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Foreigner, which debuted on its stage 33 years ago, through Dec. 18. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:08 PM Theater

paw_acacia.jpg.jpe

The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more

Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

motherhood(btimothymoder).jpg.jpe

Photo by Timothy Moder

Parenting can be difficult for everyone involved. Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein’s intimate stage show Motherhood Out Loud views this universal difficulty from the maternal perspective via a variety of different angles and written by a number... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:47 PM Theater

motherhoodoutloud.jpg.jpe

It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more

Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

agnes-w-title.jpg.jpe

Under Suzan Fete’s direction, John Pielmeier’s Agnes of God shines as a detailed psychological portrait of three women in a life-altering situation. more

Jan 25, 2016 9:43 AM Theater

theaterrev_lettice_rossezentner.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Ross E. Zentner

Renaissance Theatreworks presents Peter Shaffer’s comic tale, Lettice and Loveage, staring Laura Gordon and Carrie Hitchcock. more

Apr 14, 2015 9:25 AM Theater

theatrereview_rep_michaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

Michael Brosilow

How do we deal with our past when it forms and shapes us for the life to come? Those questions get raised in David Lindsay-Abaire’s very fine play, Good People, which opened at Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse last weekend... more

Jan 27, 2015 11:22 PM Theater

theaterpreview_goodpeople_milwaukeerep.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Rep

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings yet another powerful play to the Quadracci Powerhouse—David Lindsay-Abaire’s socially charged, Tony-nominated Broadway production Good People. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:35 PM Theater

theatrereview_renaissance_b.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with the Midwest premiere of Alex Webb’s Civil War love story, Amelia. more

Oct 22, 2014 12:11 AM Theater

theaterpre.jpg.jpe

Inspired by Denis Glover’s “The Magpies,” a poem well known in playwright Gary Henderson’s homeland of New Zealand, Skin Tight explores the passionate and extraordinary love shared between Tom and Elizabeth. We are drawn into their rela... more

Mar 26, 2014 4:28 PM Theater

rep.jpg.jpe

Michael Frayn’s Noises Off is a clever comic script that requires an unsettling degree of comic precision on the part of everyone involved. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production solidly delivers the precision necessary for bringing ... more

Nov 27, 2013 1:10 AM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Venus in Fur is a scintillating foray into topics risqué, comedic and ultimately deeply relational. Exploring the psychology of BDSM, Venus is the story of a director auditioning an actress for the leading rol... more

Oct 3, 2013 12:51 AM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater glides into the New Year with a very precise staging of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Mark Healy's script does a pretty good job of distilling some 120,000 written words on the page to a more

Dec 20, 2012 4:20 PM Theater

As late October finds its way to November, The Quasimondo celebrates the spirit of the season with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury's Halloween Tree. A group of boys trick-or-treating run across a tree that seems... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:23 PM Theater

annefrank.jpg.jpe

A haunting testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of impending tragedy, The Diary of Anne Frank has lost none of its timeless appeal. The drama’s unobtrusive simplicity quietly displays the unavoidable... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:21 PM Theater

When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century, it was a defining moment in human history that ushered in the era of mass communication. Was it also the perfect subject for a big, splashy Broadway musical? more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage19111.jpe

Despite promotion to the contrary, American Players Theatre's The Royal Family has more heart than humor, but the production's greatest asset is its excellent cast of APT veterans and the fun they have with their roles... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Whether it takes place on the stage or the screen, acting can be an all-consuming occupation. If it is true that only an actor can truly understand another actor, perhaps this is why actors so often become romantically involved. Acting coup... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18167.jpe

Honour tells an oft-told tale, the subject of countless other plays, TV movies and soap operas: An older man dumps his loyal wife for a younger version. But this story by Joanna Murray-Smith takes on more than a few unexpected twists in the... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18091.jpe

Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES