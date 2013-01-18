Laura Mcdonald
Musical Domestic Madness in Greendale
Greendale Community Theatre delves into modern suburban middle-class drama as it presents the contemporary musical Next To Normal. Under the direction of Brian Bzdawka, the cast renders a very believable family dynamic. more
Jan 18, 2013 1:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Many Layers Of a Musical Batboy
On the right there was a picture of Jordan Gwiazdowski looking particularly hirsute. On the left there he was completely hairless with fangs and no pigmentation in either eye. It was a poster for Greendale Community Theatre’s production of Batboy.. more
Jan 8, 2011 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Union Pulse w/ Blackdog
Recalling at times Cracker, another band with a shared love of both Americana and alternative rock, Milwaukee’s Union Pulse lean roots-rock also draws inspiration from storied Minnesotan rock bands like The Replacements and Soul Asylum. Aft... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee