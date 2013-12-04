Les Misã©Rables
A Triumph from Start to Finish
Skylight Music Theatre continues to reach for higher creative heights with its stunning and innovative production of Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel more
Dec 4, 2013 12:30 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Revolution and Freedom in the 55th Season
Viswa Subbaraman (pronounced VISH-wah Soo-buh-RAH-mahn) begins his tenure as artistic director for the Skylight Music Theatre during the 2013-2014 season. The 36-year-old West Texas native recently moved to more
Jul 28, 2013 10:33 PM Harry Cherkinian Off the Cuff
Les Misérables
Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more
Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
