Les Misã©Rables

Skylight Music Theatre continues to reach for higher creative heights with its stunning and innovative production of Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel more

Dec 4, 2013 12:30 AM Theater

Viswa Subbaraman (pronounced VISH-wah Soo-buh-RAH-mahn) begins his tenure as artistic director for the Skylight Music Theatre during the 2013-2014 season. The 36-year-old West Texas native recently moved to more

Jul 28, 2013 10:33 PM Off the Cuff

Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more

Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM Film Reviews

The Marcus Center today hosts two performances of the touring 25th anniversary production of composer Claude-Michel Schönberg's iconic musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel Les Misérables , one of the longest-running shows in more

Apr 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

