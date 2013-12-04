RSS
Lester Pines
Walker’s Book Rewrites High-Speed Rail History
Among the many fibs, distortions, smears and lies of omission in Unintimidated, Gov. Scott Walker’s new autobiography, is his version of the events surrounding the cancellation of $810 more
Dec 4, 2013 12:53 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Reforms, What Reforms?
It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more
Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Did Voters Approve an Unconstitutional Amendment?
Did 59% of the state’s voters approvean unconstitutional amendment in 2006? That&rs Shepherd ,News Features more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
