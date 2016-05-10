Lewis Black
This Week in Milwaukee: May 12-18
Thursday, May 12 Jam for Jam Music & Camping Festival @ The Concord House, Sullivan Jam for Jamaica is an organization started a decade ago to improve the lives of impoverished Ja,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 10, 2016 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Kathleen Madigan Talks Comedy, Beer and Ms. Pac Man
We sit down with comedian Kathleen Madigan as she prepares to film her fourth one-hour comedy special at the Pabst Theater. more
Feb 26, 2016 1:50 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Inside Out
Emotions are the stars of Pixar’s latest 3D animated feature, occupying more screen time than the protagonist inhabited by those feelings. In Inside Out, 11-year-old Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias) sinks into a confusion of roiling, contendi... more
Jun 16, 2015 10:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Frankie Latina’s Snap Shot
Director Frankie Latina andscreenwriter Gilbert Trejo are raising money for their next film, Snap Shot ,through the Sundance Institute artist services page on Kickstarter. Latinahopes to begin shooting Snap Shot in Milwaukee this s.. more
Mar 9, 2013 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lewis Black
Breaking into the popular consciousness with his regular “Back in Black” segments on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” comedian Lewis Black tapped a seemingly bottomless well of anger and vitriol, like a funnier version of the “mad a... more
May 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lewis Black
Breaking into the popular consciousness with his regular “Back in Black” segments on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” comedian Lewis Black seemed to tap a bottomless well of anger and vitriol, like a funnier version of the &ldquo more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Reel Truth About Indie Films
For anyone interested in being an indie filmmaker, or in how indie filmmaking works, The Reel Truth (published by Faber & Faber) is worth a look. Written by Reed Martin, who taught business courses at Columbia and NYU, The Reel Truth is both .. more
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lewis Black
Lewis Black does double duty today, following up his Harley-Davidson appearance with a sep Me of Little Faith ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aug. 28 - Sept. 3
Saturday, Aug. 30 Red Knife Lottery ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments