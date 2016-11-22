Lgbt Community
Diversity for the Holidays
With the holiday season now in full swing, we should find solace in those aspects of our lives that bring us together. One in particular is our diversity. But, ironically, in these divisive political times, even that can be a source of cont... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:27 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Adding Grace to Family
Dear Ruthie gives advice to the aunt of a young girl struggling with sexual orientation and coming out issues. She also offers a list of LGBT-themed events around Milwaukee taking place Nov. 24-27. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:54 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Post-Election Round-up: What Went Wrong
Paul Masterson discusses the recent U.S. presidential election’s outcome with an emphasis on its ramifications for the LGBT community. more
Nov 15, 2016 3:56 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 2 Comments
Health Care and the LGBT Community
There’s not a lot of information about the overall state of health amongst the LGBT community in the U.S. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day, perhaps it’s time to come out as if your health depended on it, because ultimat... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:36 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Wisconsin AIDS Ride
Pete Minns discusses this year’s Wisconsin AIDS Ride. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:37 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The ‘Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards
The Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards recognize Donna Burkett, Carl Bogner, Tina Owen, Scott Gunkel, Michael Lisowski, Ed Seaberg and Doug Nelson for their work in the LGBT community. more
Jun 3, 2015 5:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature
Happier Holidays than Ever Before
Paul Masterson comments on the confluence of holidays in the coming days, shares personal memories, and explores the shifting levels of inclusion and acceptance members of the LGBT community experience during this season. more
Dec 23, 2014 10:13 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
