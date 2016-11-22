RSS

With the holiday season now in full swing, we should find solace in those aspects of our lives that bring us together. One in particular is our diversity. But, ironically, in these divisive political times, even that can be a source of cont...

Nov 22, 2016 2:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

Dear Ruthie gives advice to the aunt of a young girl struggling with sexual orientation and coming out issues. She also offers a list of LGBT-themed events around Milwaukee taking place Nov. 24-27.

Nov 22, 2016 1:54 PM Dear Ruthie

Paul Masterson discusses the recent U.S. presidential election's outcome with an emphasis on its ramifications for the LGBT community.

Nov 15, 2016 3:56 PM My LGBTQ POV 2 Comments

There's not a lot of information about the overall state of health amongst the LGBT community in the U.S. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day, perhaps it's time to come out as if your health depended on it, because ultimat...

Oct 4, 2016 3:36 PM My LGBTQ POV

Pete Minns discusses this year's Wisconsin AIDS Ride.

Jul 26, 2016 3:37 PM My LGBTQ POV

The Shepherd Express' LGBT Progress Awards recognize Donna Burkett, Carl Bogner, Tina Owen, Scott Gunkel, Michael Lisowski, Ed Seaberg and Doug Nelson for their work in the LGBT community.

Jun 3, 2015 5:37 AM A&E Feature

May 5, 2015 3:40 PM Around MKE

Paul Masterson comments on the confluence of holidays in the coming days, shares personal memories, and explores the shifting levels of inclusion and acceptance members of the LGBT community experience during this season.

Dec 23, 2014 10:13 PM Hear Me Out

I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? Hey, nothing but good news here for you's moms and pops with extra dough who wonder where the heck to stick your out-of-control katzenjammers for a while this summertime. Pay

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

