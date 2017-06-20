RSS

Lgbt Film/Video Festival

p-pride-parade-courtney.jpg.jpe

LGBTQ columnist Paul Masterson suggests an ongoing series of Pride events to keep the community active in a time of political danger. more

Jun 20, 2017 3:02 PM My LGBTQ POV

politicalanimals.jpg.jpe

Tomorrow night,the UWM Union Cinema (2200 E Kenwood Blvd) will host a screening of one of themost anticipated films of the 31st annual LGBT Film/Video Festival, Political Animals .The filmcelebrates the legendary civil rights victories.. more

Oct 19, 2016 9:04 PM Sponsored Content

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more

Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Hear Me Out

lgbt.jpg.jpe

For Milwaukee’s LGBT community October means the LGBT Film/Video Festival. This year it celebrates its 29th anniversary. It’s one of those mainstay “givens” of local LGBT life. It’s also one of those rare moments of group experience that... more

Oct 15, 2014 2:57 PM Hear Me Out

blogimage13232.jpe

Milwaukee crunk enthusiasts Streetz & Young Deuces have rounded up some of the city’s best rap acts for a toy drive supporting the House of Peace on 1702 W. Walnut St. Scott Knoxx, Misen Lync, Prophetic, Ray Rizzy, B-Eazy The Prince more

Dec 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Irony alert: The JS editorializes that the MPS board wasted time and resources on the Charlene Hardin affair. Ummmm isnt the JS the one that continually pushed the Hardin story, including a recent front-page, above-the-fold article? .. more

May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3642.jpe

Amid the backdrop of apartheid-ridden 1950s South African, two women, one of them trapped The World Unseen ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3631.jpe

Perhaps the most poignant of all documentaries screening at this year’s LGBT Film/Vi Jerusalem Is Proud to Present ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3582.jpe

A handful of recent documentaries have explored the intersection between faith and homosex A Jihad for Love ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3573.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre’s LGBT Film/Video festival continues tonight with a double-fea Derek ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3568.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre continues its LGBT Film/Video Festival today with several screenings XXY ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES