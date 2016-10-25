RSS

Lgbt History Month

LGBT History Month draws to a close Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s history of LGBT pride with special attention paid to the history of our PrideFest. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:00 PM My LGBTQ POV

Reflecting on the meaning of LGBT History Month. more

Oct 20, 2015 8:44 PM Hear Me Out

October is officially LGBT History Month. In fact, 2014 marks its 20th anniversary. Established in 1994, LGBT History Month celebrates the chronicle of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community and its struggle for identity, rig... more

Sep 30, 2014 7:19 PM Hear Me Out

