Lgbt History Month
Knowing Our History
LGBT History Month draws to a close Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s history of LGBT pride with special attention paid to the history of our PrideFest. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:00 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Making Real History During LGBT History Month
Reflecting on the meaning of LGBT History Month. more
Oct 20, 2015 8:44 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
LGBT History Month
October is officially LGBT History Month. In fact, 2014 marks its 20th anniversary. Established in 1994, LGBT History Month celebrates the chronicle of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community and its struggle for identity, rig... more
Sep 30, 2014 7:19 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
