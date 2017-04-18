RSS

Each week, the Shepherd Express publicizes and promotes gatherings, demonstrations and activities that peacefully push back against the discriminatory and reactionary actions and policies of the Trump administration. This week’s events incl... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:15 PM Saving Our Democracy

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

Tomorrow night,the UWM Union Cinema (2200 E Kenwood Blvd) will host a screening of one of themost anticipated films of the 31st annual LGBT Film/Video Festival, Political Animals .The filmcelebrates the legendary civil rights victories.. more

Oct 19, 2016 9:04 PM Sponsored Content

“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more

Sep 6, 2016 4:33 PM News Features 11 Comments

In his new book, LGBTMilwaukee, Michail Takach takes a look at a one of the more under-examinedMilwaukee communities. While work on ethnic groups and neighborhoods abound,work on the city’s gay and lesbian community was scattered. Working with .. more

Aug 22, 2016 5:12 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM News Features 4 Comments

Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more

Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Progress is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about LGBT issues. For the second year, the Shepherd Express honors community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of the city’s gay, lesbian and trans residents with th... more

Jun 7, 2016 4:27 PM Around MKE

It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more

Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Hear Me Out

Milwaukee's PrideFest is one of the nation's more entertainment-minded LGBT festivals, and it has a long history of booking prestigious headliners. This year it can add another one to the books: pop/New Wave/punk icons Blondie will headline the fi.. more

Mar 14, 2016 2:45 PM On Music

OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more

Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Ruthie answers a question from a raeder whose husband objects to their getting a dog, and plugs exciting events including MAM After Dark: Quiet Clubbing at Milwaukee Art Museum, Feb. 19; Wisconsin LGBTQ Leadership Conference at Hyatt Regenc... more

Feb 16, 2016 4:50 PM Hear Me Out

Reflections on the good and bad of the recent Iowa Caucuses and the Republican presidential candidates from an LGBT point of view. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:03 PM Hear Me Out

I missed Bisexual Visibility Day. It was Sept. 23. Actually, there was a day-of mention of it on PrideFest’s social media feed and later, sometime in the late afternoon, on the Human Rights Campaign’s. If it hadn’t more

Sep 29, 2015 8:12 PM Hear Me Out

On Thursday, Sep. 24, The Cream CityFoundation will host their annual Business Equality Luncheon at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The event is a celebration of the diversity and fairness in Southeastern Wisconsin's business community, and high.. more

Sep 21, 2015 2:48 PM Sponsored Content

Let’s all take a moment to savor this morning’s historicSupreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage throughout the nation. It wasn’t too long ago that this seemed completelyimpossible. Think about the debates over Wisconsin’s horribl.. more

Jun 26, 2015 3:14 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

Bands that ran the gamut from folk-punk to hardcore to electro-pop came together to support LGBT youth at Saturday’s Filth Fest. more

Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

The Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards recognize Donna Burkett, Carl Bogner, Tina Owen, Scott Gunkel, Michael Lisowski, Ed Seaberg and Doug Nelson for their work in the LGBT community. more

Jun 3, 2015 5:37 AM A&E Feature

