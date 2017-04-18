Lgbt
Saving Our Democracy: April 20-26, 2017
Each week, the Shepherd Express publicizes and promotes gatherings, demonstrations and activities that peacefully push back against the discriminatory and reactionary actions and policies of the Trump administration. This week’s events incl... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms
The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
LGBT Film/Video Festival Brings ‘Politcal Animals’ to UWM Union Cinema
Tomorrow night,the UWM Union Cinema (2200 E Kenwood Blvd) will host a screening of one of themost anticipated films of the 31st annual LGBT Film/Video Festival, Political Animals .The filmcelebrates the legendary civil rights victories.. more
Oct 19, 2016 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Is Wisconsin’s Hate Crimes Law Working?
“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more
Sep 6, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
LGBT Milwaukee: An Interview with author Michail Takach
In his new book, LGBTMilwaukee, Michail Takach takes a look at a one of the more under-examinedMilwaukee communities. While work on ethnic groups and neighborhoods abound,work on the city’s gay and lesbian community was scattered. Working with .. more
Aug 22, 2016 5:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
A Perfect Storm of Republican Hatred
No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
We Stand in Solidarity with Our LGBT Family and Friends
We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando. more
Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 4 Comments
Blondie w/ GGOOLLDD @ PrideFest
Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more
Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Second Annual ‘Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards
Progress is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about LGBT issues. For the second year, the Shepherd Express honors community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of the city’s gay, lesbian and trans residents with th... more
Jun 7, 2016 4:27 PM Louis Fortis Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: June 9-15
It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more
Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
March (and April) Madness…
Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Blondie Will Headline PrideFest
Milwaukee's PrideFest is one of the nation's more entertainment-minded LGBT festivals, and it has a long history of booking prestigious headliners. This year it can add another one to the books: pop/New Wave/punk icons Blondie will headline the fi.. more
Mar 14, 2016 2:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Why Scott Walker is Shrugging Off Rebecca Bradley’s Bigotry
OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more
Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
How Much Is That Baby In The Window?
Ruthie answers a question from a raeder whose husband objects to their getting a dog, and plugs exciting events including MAM After Dark: Quiet Clubbing at Milwaukee Art Museum, Feb. 19; Wisconsin LGBTQ Leadership Conference at Hyatt Regenc... more
Feb 16, 2016 4:50 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Caucuses, Caucuses…
Reflections on the good and bad of the recent Iowa Caucuses and the Republican presidential candidates from an LGBT point of view. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:03 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
The Bi Dilemma…
I missed Bisexual Visibility Day. It was Sept. 23. Actually, there was a day-of mention of it on PrideFest’s social media feed and later, sometime in the late afternoon, on the Human Rights Campaign’s. If it hadn’t more
Sep 29, 2015 8:12 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Cream City Foundation Hosts Annual Business Equality Luncheon This Thursday
On Thursday, Sep. 24, The Cream CityFoundation will host their annual Business Equality Luncheon at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The event is a celebration of the diversity and fairness in Southeastern Wisconsin's business community, and high.. more
Sep 21, 2015 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
A Long Struggle for LGBTQ Equality Results in Historic Marriage Decision
Let’s all take a moment to savor this morning’s historicSupreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage throughout the nation. It wasn’t too long ago that this seemed completelyimpossible. Think about the debates over Wisconsin’s horribl.. more
Jun 26, 2015 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Filth Fest III @ Cocoon Room
Bands that ran the gamut from folk-punk to hardcore to electro-pop came together to support LGBT youth at Saturday’s Filth Fest. more
Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Jessie Lynn Mcmains Concert Reviews
The ‘Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards
The Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards recognize Donna Burkett, Carl Bogner, Tina Owen, Scott Gunkel, Michael Lisowski, Ed Seaberg and Doug Nelson for their work in the LGBT community. more
Jun 3, 2015 5:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature