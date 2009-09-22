RSS

Life On Mars Dvd Review

His mind on his investigation, NYPD homicide detective Sam Tyler steps from his jeep into the street and is knocked skyward by a passing car. When he left the earth, David Bowie’s “Life on Mars” was on satellite radio. When he landed, it was comi.. more

Sep 22, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Conundrums in space and time are popular right now in pop culture. One example: the ABC series Life on Mars, concerning an NYPD detective who wakes up in 1973. Like many standout American shows, from All in the Family through American Idol,.. more

Jul 14, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4335.jpe

Bringing the flair of Broadway and Tin Pan Alley jazz to classic rock, Chicago lit up AM radio in the ’70s with zippy, horn-laden jams like “Saturday In The Park” and “Does Anybody R,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3989.jpe

The Vast Difference, a 1993 comedy by playwright Jeff Daniels (best known for his acting r The Vast Difference ,Theater more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES