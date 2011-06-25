RSS

It was inevitable that the Amanda Knox story would be dramatized on cable. Lifetime's movie Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial on Italy (out on DVD) is prosaically titled and strains at times to yank those heart strings. And yet, it offers a remarkabl.. more

Jun 25, 2011 2:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Serial killers can elude police for decades, and some might even die with their secrets. As shown in "The Capture of the Green River Killer" (a Lifetime Channel miniseries out March 29 on DVD), it's mostly because the murderers usually prey on .. more

Mar 13, 2011 1:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Few post-grunge bands have been more committed to Nirvana’s legacy than Puddle of Mudd, and few bands have so brazenly misunderstood that legacy. Drawing from the numbskull sentiments of Fred Durst more than the satirical screeds of Kurt Co... more

Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In a sly little bit of scene-setting, walk into the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall and you’ll instantly smell hair product. That’s because Vogel Hall’s current play, Shear Madness, a comic whodunit loaded with physical comedy, i,Today more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

