RSS

Lightnin' Hopkins

aroundmke_topcityforsinglewomen.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

For all the single ladies, DatingAdvice.com hasoffered some help by putting together a list of the top 15 cities with the highestconcentrations of single men. It just so happens that Milwaukee comes in at 11,with 101,368 bachelors on the market.. more

Dec 3, 2014 4:32 PM Around MKE

blogimage17693.jpe

Amid the piquant stew of jazz, funk, soul, zydeco and R&B that is the scorching New Orleans music scene, the blues is largely relegated to the back burner. Surprisingly, there are no blues-only clubs of the likes found in Chicago, New York ... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11006.jpe

Like many blues singers of his time, Lightnin’ Hopkins started with a homemade guitar in the deep squalor of segregated Southern poverty, made his way to the big city, discovered amplification and became one of the rough-sawn bridges betwee... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES