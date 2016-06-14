Lights! Camera! Soul!
Milwaukee’s Role in Project1VOICE/1PLAY/1DAY
For its sixth year, P1V is celebrating the 30th anniversary of George C. Wolfe’s award-winning production The Colored Museum, which will be presented in Milwaukee by several local theater companies. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. ... more
Jun 14, 2016 2:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Lights! Camera! Soul! Ushers in a New Arts Generation
We sat down with Di’Monte Henning, the group’s executive director and director of Emergency, to talk about the play, the group’s progress and how the arts can make a difference in people’s lives. more
May 4, 2016 8:00 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Mahalia Musical at Healing Arts Center
This weekend Lights Camera Soul presents Mahalia: The Gospel Musical. Michaela Usher plays the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson. The triumphant journey of the legendary singer is explored in an intimate, little three-person Tom Stolz musica.. more
Nov 30, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Colored Museum at UWM with Lights Camera Soul
The playwright describes The Colored Museum as a cross between a party and an exorcism. George C. Wolfe’s 1986 exploration into African American culture and history makes it to an intimate staging at UWM this month courtesy of Milwaukee-based orga.. more
Jan 12, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee