Lights! Camera! Soul!

For its sixth year, P1V is celebrating the 30th anniversary of George C. Wolfe’s award-winning production The Colored Museum, which will be presented in Milwaukee by several local theater companies. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. ... more

Jun 14, 2016 2:56 PM Theater

We sat down with Di’Monte Henning, the group’s executive director and director of Emergency, to talk about the play, the group’s progress and how the arts can make a difference in people’s lives. more

May 4, 2016 8:00 AM Off the Cuff

This weekend Lights Camera Soul presents Mahalia: The Gospel Musical. Michaela Usher plays the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson. The triumphant journey of the legendary singer is explored in an intimate, little three-person Tom Stolz musica.. more

Nov 30, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

The playwright describes The Colored Museum as a cross between a party and an exorcism. George C. Wolfe’s 1986 exploration into African American culture and history makes it to an intimate staging at UWM this month courtesy of Milwaukee-based orga.. more

Jan 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

