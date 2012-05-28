Lil' Kim
Lil' Kim @ The Riverside Theater
Last night's Stylez 2012 Statements of Hair and Fashion Show was an enormous event of music, fashion and community. It featured some of the most relevant urban fashions, designers and boutiques, including the likes of Bouchard's, Rochelle's more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Yolanda White Concert Reviews
Lil' Kim to Play the Riverside Theater
Never let it be said that the Pabst Theater Foundation isn\'t capable of surprising. This morning the organization announced that rapper Lil\' Kim will headline its Riverside Theater on Sunday, May 27. It\'ll be the her <del>first</del> second Mil.. more
Apr 26, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Government Inspector
,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
The Requisite 'Notorious' Controversy
Nice to see that Notorious is opening up the predictable wounds. No, not east/west tensions, but rather the long-simmering cat fight between Biggie's wife, Faith Evans, and his protégé/mistress, Lil' Kim. Kim is ticked because the actress who.. more
Jan 13, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Neighborhood Nutrition
Summer in Wisconsin announces itself with warmer weather, longer days and the return of farmers’ markets. Shorts and sandals are pulled out of winter storage so that customers can stroll, pale legs and all, through outdoor aisles of fresh and loc... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview