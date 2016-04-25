Linneman'S
The Dayna Clay Band to Headline Linneman’s Poet’s Monday
The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more
Stream Jay Flash's Milwaukee Music Sampler
Kane Place Record Club and the Art of Feeling Good
Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more
Locust Street Festival
In a city chock-full of outdoor festivals, the first one typically signals the unofficial start to summer and the official confirmation to commence the partying. Due to the cancellation of RiverSplash's weekend-long ruckus a few... more
Dozens of Musicians Get All Messed Up Again
If you want to get all intellectual about it, you could make a strong case for the importance of chance and randomness in modern art, including John Cage's prepared pianos, the Burroughs/Gysin cut-up technique and Brian Eno's deck of Obliqu... more
Halloween Party
Party at Wxyz Lounge on Saturday from 8:00pm to midnigCostume contestFree valet parking with costume Drink specials Main prize for the costume contest will be a hosted Happy Hour for 20 people.sheWe're still finalizing the drink specials . ... more
Willy Porter
Mequon songwriter Willy Porter conjures Bob Dylan on the title track to his recession-inspired new album, How to Rob a Bank, a portrait of America’s credit crunch. In the spirit of the times, though, his scheme is more Bernie Madoff than Bo... more
Amy Rohan
With her pretty, soulful vocals, introspective lyrics and precocious songs, Amy Rohan has been a favorite in local coffeehouses and clubs around the city for nearly a decade, playing on her own and with oth,Today in Milwaukee more
Heidi Spencer
Rootsy songstress Heidi Spencer’s voice may be one of Riverwest’s most precious resources. Sweet in all the right spots, but counterbalanced by a quivering intensity, Spencer’s vocals hin,Today in Milwaukee more
You Don't Mess With the Zohan
When a trained-to-kill Israeli commando switches professions and becomes a Manhattan hairdresser, a fish-out-of-water comedy is sure to follow. And when this Israeli hairdresser falls in love with the Palestinian woman who owns the salon, you can.. more
International Pop Overthrow
After appearing in cities all around the country over the past 15 years, the Internationa Map of Memories ,Today in Milwaukee more
Arriving in Austin
I'll be posting periodically to this blog throughout the week (or at least as much as I can, given that I'm hoping to spend more time taking in music than in my hotel room, hunched over my hefty, barely portable laptop.) Anyway, I just arriv.. more
10KLF Battle of Bands
Four bands compete for a chance to play this summer’s 10,000 Lakes Music Festival i White China ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sigmund Snopek
For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest wo I’m Not There ,Today in Milwaukee more
