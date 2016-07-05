Lions
The Masterful Melancholy of ‘Lamb’ and ‘Lions’
Award-winning author Bonnie Nadzam’s second novel, the mesmerizing and somber Lions, is a memorable story of small-town life on the edge of collapse and the citizens who are equally tormented by the extraordinary costs and obligations of re... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:08 PM Jenni Herrick Books
NFL Injuries Up
According to the New York Times, says that on average, their are eight Achilles tendon injuries during an NFL season.There have been 10 Achilles injuries already in the first week of the NFL preseason.The Lions have lost first-round draft pick M.. more
Aug 10, 2011 1:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
VNV Nation w/ War Tapes
An electronic duo formed in London, VNV Nation divides its time between pop-influenced dance and trance songs marked by serene synthesizers and harsher, more industrial songs that are nonetheless suited for the dance floor. Their 2007 Judgm... more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Celebrating Ireland
Itis our nostalgic claim to Irishness that finds us in a smoky corner baron St. Patrick’s Day, teetering, green beer in hand, before an aluminumserving tray piled high with lukew,Eat/Drink more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Detroit removes the albatross from around their neck
Six years too late, but Matt Millen has been removed as team president and CEO of the Detroit Lions.Someone missing the 31-84 record the Lions have amassed during this reign of terror, Millen's wife apparently told her husband that he's now out of.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Athan Theoharis
In his latest book, The Quest for Absolute Security, Milwaukee FBI historian Athan Theoha The Quest for Absolute Security ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
NFL Rule seems wrong
In the closing second of the Detroit Lions/Chicago Bears game yesterday, Calvin Johnson caught what was thought to be a game-winning touchdown pass. Instead, the play was reviewed and because he didn’t have the ball when he stood up, it was ruled .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports