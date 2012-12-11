Lisa Gatewood
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Lisa Gatewood Does MKE Unplugged
After performances this fall from Trapper Schoepp and The Midwestern Charm, UWM's free MKE Unplugged concert series continues its inaugural season this week with a performance from singer Lisa Gatewood. The songwriter, who this year released her s.. more
Nov 14, 2012 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Like her kindred spirit and sometimes collaborator Heidi Spencer, folk-pop singer Lisa Gatewood's songs play like a series of deep, heavenly sighs... more
Apr 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Local Music Wrap-Up: Jamie Breiwick, Skappleton, Lisa Gatewood, Zaire
<p>Three Milwaukee acts will celebrate new album releases on Friday, two of them at the same venue. Folk-rockers <strong>Juniper Tar</strong> have invited a small army of guest musicians, including Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, The Championship\'s .. more
Apr 26, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Gladys Knight and the Pips recorded a number of minor hits for Motown in the mid-to-late '60s, but it wasn't until the group left the label that they scored their signature hit, “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Knight has had a colorful more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Physics and Performance Art at Turner Hall Ballroom
Alverno Presents, a dedicated importer of performances by groundbreaking artists from around the globe, is breaking ground itself with a commissioned performance by Milwaukee artists. Whatever transpires in the Turner Hall Ballroom on Feb. ... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009
Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions
In a recent interview, Hope Sandoval let it drop that her long-dormant ’90s band Mazzy Star hasn’t actually broken up, and is slowly working on new material. It was a bit like learning Jeff Mangum is putting the finishing touches on a new N... more
Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee