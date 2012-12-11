RSS

Lisa Gatewood

cover.jpg.jpe

Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more

Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Music Feature

lisa gatewood bw.jpg.jpe

After performances this fall from Trapper Schoepp and The Midwestern Charm, UWM's free MKE Unplugged concert series continues its inaugural season this week with a performance from singer Lisa Gatewood. The songwriter, who this year released her s.. more

Nov 14, 2012 8:30 PM On Music

blogimage18506.jpe

Like her kindred spirit and sometimes collaborator Heidi Spencer, folk-pop singer Lisa Gatewood's songs play like a series of deep, heavenly sighs... more

Apr 27, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8201.jpe

<p>Three Milwaukee acts will celebrate new album releases on Friday, two of them at the same venue. Folk-rockers <strong>Juniper Tar</strong> have invited a small army of guest musicians, including Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, The Championship\'s .. more

Apr 26, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage18502.jpe

Gladys Knight and the Pips recorded a number of minor hits for Motown in the mid-to-late '60s, but it wasn't until the group left the label that they scored their signature hit, “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Knight has had a colorful more

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage17697.jpe

Alverno Presents, a dedicated importer of performances by groundbreaking artists from around the globe, is breaking ground itself with a commissioned performance by Milwaukee artists. Whatever transpires in the Turner Hall Ballroom on Feb. ... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage8201.jpe

In a recent interview, Hope Sandoval let it drop that her long-dormant ’90s band Mazzy Star hasn’t actually broken up, and is slowly working on new material. It was a bit like learning Jeff Mangum is putting the finishing touches on a new N... more

Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES