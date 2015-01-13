Liysa Callsen
Cupid Comedy Next Month in Manitowoc
It’s never too soon to start thinking about Valentine’s Day. There’s something really romantic about the notion of planning for a little excursion out of town to someplace out of the way and unexpected without getting carried away and going on som.. more
Jan 13, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lip Sync Competition
Summeropens up on so many strange fringe-like stage performances. There’s anopportunity to go out and see a lot of interesting things. Child of deafadults/actress/spoken word artist Liysa Callsen is hosting a lip-synccompetition this coming Au.. more
Jun 20, 2014 10:29 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sign Language As Art:The Charming Biography of Liysa Callsen
Seeing 120 live shows a year makes it very difficult to have a truly novel experience at the theatre. The truly offbeat, truly original stuff can be exceedingly hard to come by. And while I’m really fond of the experimental, I know it’s not for .. more
Mar 28, 2011 9:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kris Allen
“American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox can take solace in knowing that sometimes the real winner of the show isn’t the contestant who receives the most votes. Last season, for instance, the flamboyant Adam Lambert was bested by more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
RX Bandits
Spit out from the same southern California high school as ska mainstay Reel Big Fish, Rx Bandits began their career at a young age and under the name The Pharmaceutical Bandits. Orange County’s music scene fed the Rx Bandits’ growth more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lively Pirates
The Skylight has a long tradition of Gilbert & Sullivan, which has often been some of The Pirates of Penzance ,Theater more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 2 Comments