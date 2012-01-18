Loe
Brewers avoid arbitration with K-Rod, Morgan, Loe
Doug Melvin scored a bit of a coup today when it was announced that the Brewers avoided an arbitration hearing with Francisco Rodriguez - K-Rod.He was an odd case because he wasn't in his arbitration-eligible in terms of his years of service - he.. more
Jan 18, 2012 3:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers or Cowboys?
Apparently the Brewers really are as loose a clubhouse as the media has been reporting all season. Because today they decided that when in Texas... So they apparently went in groups to buy boots, belt buckles and the whole caboodle to dress as cow.. more
Sep 5, 2011 12:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Many Brewers roster moves
I was out camping for Memorial Day and missed a bunch of transactions for the Brewers. The biggest news is the return of Chris Capuano, who hasn't pitched in the major leagues since September 2007. He has had two Tommy John surgeries and showed .. more
Jun 2, 2010 12:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Psychedelic Furs: Britain’s Original Killers
But they make a hell of a reference point, so much so that The Killers offered the Furs a Talk, Talk, Talk ,Music Feature more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Tom Jones @ The Riverside Theater
Jones' bronze voice is still in fine form and he's still a deft dancer-you'd have to be no 24 Hours ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Forecasting the Future
Workingfrom her office at 2266 N. Prospect Ave., Mary Ellen Pride says shegives her clie Shepherd Express ,Off the Cuff more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff