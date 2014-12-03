RSS

Logan'S Run

Prolific screen actor Michael York visits Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center on Tuesday, Dec. 9 to raise awareness for amyloidosis, a rare disease that can cause heart and kidney failure; he is joined by hematologist... more

Dec 3, 2014 1:42 PM Film Clips

Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip is an unsentimental black comedy-character study about artistic types whose interactions bring them insights into themselves, featuring Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss. more

Dec 2, 2014 9:31 PM Film Clips

Michael York earned cult status from his lead role in Logan’s Run, but the Shakespearean trained actor was already on the A List for Cabaret and other productions before Logan's release. An Oscar-winning 1976 science-fiction film, Logan’s Run was .. more

Nov 20, 2014 3:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

A screenplay for Milwaukee expat Paul McComas\' novel, Planet of the Dates, is circulating in Hollywood and he is collaborating with Logan\'s Run author William F. Nolan on a sequel, Logan\'s Journey, to be published in two years on the coattail.. more

Nov 14, 2011 2:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

"No Budget Theatre" has been a cult favorite among Chicago cable viewers and the DVD collection allows the rest of us to see why. Framed in a cleverly campy, light-hearted context by the show's host-creator, Paul McComas, "No Budget Theatre" is.. more

Apr 7, 2011 1:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

An inventive singer-songwriter named Peter Case wrote a great line: “We were too young not to know better.”That came to mind recently as many of the supposedly responsible grown-ups at Marquette University were making fools of themselves wh... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Part of a spate of Scottish indie-pop bands that emerged in the late-’80s, Trashcan Sinatras released a string of blissful, clean-cut guitar-pop records at a time when radio favored modern-rock with a grittier edge. It’s unsurprising that c... more

Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

This week, I have a question from a reader who has asked for confidentiality, so I will us New York Post ,None more

May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

