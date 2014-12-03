Logan'S Run
Michael York Visits Milwaukee
Prolific screen actor Michael York visits Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center on Tuesday, Dec. 9 to raise awareness for amyloidosis, a rare disease that can cause heart and kidney failure; he is joined by hematologist... more
Dec 3, 2014
Listen Up Philip
Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip is an unsentimental black comedy-character study about artistic types whose interactions bring them insights into themselves, featuring Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss. more
Dec 2, 2014
Michael York earned cult status from his lead role in Logan’s Run, but the Shakespearean trained actor was already on the A List for Cabaret and other productions before Logan's release. An Oscar-winning 1976 science-fiction film, Logan’s Run was .. more
Nov 20, 2014
Paul McComas' Amateur Recording
A screenplay for Milwaukee expat Paul McComas\' novel, Planet of the Dates, is circulating in Hollywood and he is collaborating with Logan\'s Run author William F. Nolan on a sequel, Logan\'s Journey, to be published in two years on the coattail.. more
Nov 14, 2011
Forget Low Budget, Here's No Budget
"No Budget Theatre" has been a cult favorite among Chicago cable viewers and the DVD collection allows the rest of us to see why. Framed in a cleverly campy, light-hearted context by the show's host-creator, Paul McComas, "No Budget Theatre" is.. more
Apr 7, 2011
The Young Know Better
An inventive singer-songwriter named Peter Case wrote a great line: “We were too young not to know better.”That came to mind recently as many of the supposedly responsible grown-ups at Marquette University were making fools of themselves wh... more
May 19, 2010
Trashcan Sinatras
Part of a spate of Scottish indie-pop bands that emerged in the late-’80s, Trashcan Sinatras released a string of blissful, clean-cut guitar-pop records at a time when radio favored modern-rock with a grittier edge. It’s unsurprising that c... more
Aug 10, 2009
“So, Um, Have You Ever Thought About Trying…?”: Introducing A Fetish to A Partner
This week, I have a question from a reader who has asked for confidentiality, so I will us New York Post ,None more
May 29, 2009