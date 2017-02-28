Lon Chaney
Film Clips: March 2, 2017
In Before I Fall February 12 is just another day in the life of popular high school student Sam Kingston (Zoey Deutch)—except that it ends with she and her friends in a fatal car crash. Astonishingly, Sam awakens the following morning to di... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Grisly Spectacle of the Grand Guignol
Thesickening splatter of Hostel or Texas Chainsaw Massacre has an ancestor. From1890s through the 1960s, a small but notorious Paris theater called the GrandGuignol set the stage for plays shocking both thematically and visual.. more
Aug 31, 2016 3:40 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Recently Released 10.13.15
After 90 years, Phantom of the Opera (starring Lon Chaney) remains creepy for its suspenseful buildup toward shock, its shadowy cinematography, its madness and its intimation that horror lies at the foundation of our society—the sub-basemen... more
Oct 13, 2015 9:02 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies