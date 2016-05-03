Lori Vance
Express Yourself Milwaukee’s Free Annual Performance
The nonprofit Express Yourself Milwaukee (ExYoMKE) provides low-income Milwaukee youth ages 7-21 a yearlong multidisciplinary arts experience that helps them learn what a powerful tool art can be for healthy, positive self-expression. Each ... more
May 3, 2016 4:03 PM Amanda Sullivan
Express Yourself Encourages Communities to ‘Step UP!’
Shepherd Express interviews Lori Vance about Step UP! It's Bigger Than We, a collaborative performance extravaganza featuring the creative expressions of Milwaukee’s at-risk youth. more
May 1, 2015 2:55 PM Amanda Sullivan
Milwaukee’s Urban Youth—Valued and Visible
One of the greatest challenges facing urban Milwaukeeans, states Express Yourself Milwaukee’s (EYM) Executive Director Lori Vance, is “the sense of other. Art really breaks that down.” EYM is a nonprofit organization that more
Jul 10, 2013 4:02 PM Selena Milewski