RSS

Loudon Wainwright And Richard Th

Originally a very elaborate and creative photo project, Liz Shipe's Reconstructing Grimm will be staging its first live production next month. Shipe and company will take to the Brumder Mansion for a production of a new Sherlock Holmes adventure... more

Aug 24, 2012 11:01 AM Theater

 The Early ShowThe Milwaukee Comedy Fest of 2012 rolled into its second evening with its single longest evening on the fest. The first show started at 7:30 pm. The last show started at midnight. As with the previous evening, the distinctively .. more

Aug 5, 2012 11:10 AM Theater

blogimage8532.jpe

Singer-songwriters Loudon Wainwright III and Richard Thompson saw the zenith during the singer-songwriter boom of the 1970s, but remarkably, unlike many of their peers, they remained active and vital for the decades to come, never succumbin... more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12566919524ae798f0c39e3.jpg.jpe

The Spinners @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino, 8 p.m. Thoughthey were born of Detroit and initially signed to Motown, The Spinnerswere mostly ignored by the legendary Motor City label, even after the1970 success of their Stevie Wo,This Week in Mi... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES