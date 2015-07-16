Loverboy
Darkly Dramatic Parade Starts Next Week With GCT
Stephen Sondheim was approached to write the music for Parade the Musical. One can scarcely blame him. It’s not exactly easy material to work with. Based on actual events, the musical tells the story of a Jewish factory owner who was conv.. more
Jul 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
"Unruffled Views" @ Peninsula School of Art
Only three hours north, Door Peninsula beckons the city dwellers. For those traveling to those shorelines on the peninsula for the 4th of July weekend one might take the time to stop at the Peninsula School of Art's Guenzel Gallery. The s.. more
Jun 25, 2011 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Here’s a shocker: MelodicRock.com—one of the Internet’s most respected sites for fans of feel-good hard rock, heavy metal and power-pop—proclaimed Loverboy’s Just Getting Started as 2007’s “Album of the Yea more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
“What a second,” we can hear you cry. “Loverboy has released an album since 1981’s quadruple platinum Get Lucky?” Actually, Just Getting Started is the Canadian quintet’s seventh studio album, a,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Today in Milwaukee