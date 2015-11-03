Here'S Lucy
Film Clips 11.5.15
The Peanuts comic strip becomes a theatrical movie revisiting Charlie Brown’s ambitions and fears, along with those of his best friend—the highly imaginative beagle, Snoopy—in The Peanuts Movie. more
Out on Digital: Lucy
Morgan Freeman raises the gravitas level as an evolutionary biologist investigating the untapped potential of the human brain. Scarlett Johansson is well cast as a student who ingests a new drug int,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s World Premiere
During the 1960s, behavioral scientists explored the boundary between Homo sapiens and other primates by tearing chimpanzees from their surroundings and raising them as if they were human children. The memoirs of the most notorious of thos... more
Lucy with Milwaukee Opera Theatre Early Next Month
Violin.Clarinets. Cello. A toy piano. It’s a stage adaptation of the story of achimpanzee. Lucy is further proof that local theatre has thepower to create new and fascinating projects without having to resort to stuffcreated elsewhere. It’s fi.. more
Film Clips: July 24
Rob Reiner directs a feel-good comedy targeting the senior set, a crowd possessing the time and money to frequent movie theaters. Michael Douglas appears as Oren Little, an obnoxious Realtor planning to make one big more
Lucille Ball’s Last Laugh
LucilleBall got her start in movies, fielding bit parts (11 in 1934 alone) beforegradually establishing herself— in the words of film encyclopedist Ephraim Katz—as“Hollywood’s female clown” on par with Red Skelton. But n.. more
Imaginary Friend, Real Fun in UWM's 'Mr. Marmalade'
Noah Haidle's Mr. Marmalade offers up a clever concept, but it takes true talent to pull it all off. The premise features a 4-year-old girl with an adult imaginary friend who has a long list of unusually adult personality defects. One might... more
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more
Three Businesses Team Up To Break New Ground in Milwaukee Landscapes
The economy has posed a challenge for many local businesses, but three young entrepreneurs have pooled their resources and talents, and the benefits have gone beyond the bottom line. Darrell Smith of Earthcare Natural Lawn and Landscapes,... more
