Ludmilla Bollow
Auditions For Bollow's Haunted Houses
Ludmilla Bollow’s Haunted Houses tells the story of a woman who buys an old house in the interest of setting it up as a Halloween attraction. Naturally things go awry. There are stories surrounding the old house that call into question whe.. more
Aug 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kate Funk’s ‘Best Cat Book Ever’
Kate Funk presents The Best Cat Book Ever: Super-Amazing, 100% Awesome, a compilation of photos of her cat AC posed in an array of outrageous handmade costumes. Wisconsin history comes alive in author Ludmilla Bollow’s Lulu’s Christmas Stor... more
Dec 3, 2014 3:42 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Rhythm Devils
Unlike many of the Grateful Dead offshoots that now tour regularly, the Rhythm Devils predate Jerry Garcia’s death. Since the 1970s Dead drummer Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann led improvisational percussive jam segments at the band’s more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee