RSS

Luka Bloom

Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more

Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Visual Arts

blogimage6804.jpe

Years of heated guitar playing took their toll on Irish folk-rock singer Luka Bloom. By the turn of the century, his hands had grown weak from tendonitis. Bloom adapted to the condition industriously, however, and though his records lost th... more

Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6783.jpe

Thursday, June 4 Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ThoughMilwaukee wasn’,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES