Lulu
Kids' Theatre Puts a Chicken to Sleep
It was a pleasantly warm weekend’s trip out to Elm Grove this past weekend for the Sunset Playhouse’s most recent bug in a rug Children’s Theatre show. The series opens theatrical shows to even the youngest theatergoers. This past weekend’s show w.. more
Feb 13, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Influenced: Enabler's Jeff Lohrber on a Lifetime of Loving Metallica
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. An international touring schedule and prolific output have earned Mi,Music Feature more
Mar 6, 2014 12:30 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Small is Beautiful
Free coffee, tea, cocktails and beer, lunch buffets, soup and popcorn. Free hookahs and box rentals, bath bombs and dog baths. Discounted candies, flowers, movies and wine, pizza, Italian food and Reuben more
Jan 22, 2014 2:13 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Evison's Inspiring 'Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving'
In Jonathan Evison's The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving, we are introduced to Benjamin Benjamin, a character at the end of his rope. Benjamin has had a rash of bad luck, including the loss of his wife, his family and his livelihood. Wit... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Bay View Still in Love With LuLu
The action started to pick up at the Bay View intersection of Kinnickinnic, Lincoln and Howell in 2001, with the opening of LuLu. Today, this vibrant area is filled with bars and restaurants. And more than a decade later, amid many changes ... more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Binkery Mixes New and Old in West Bend
As the Binkery demonstrates, appearances can be deceiving. The West Bend establishment appears to be another well-preserved, early-20th-century Wisconsin farmhouse turned into a cozy eatery—nothing out of the ordinary about that nowadays. B... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments