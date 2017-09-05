Luxi
Zero Tep and Luxi Join Dashcam's Dreamy Synth Jam “When I’m With You"
Sep 5, 2017 4:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee Experimental/Electronic Music Round-Up: Jeff Scott Townsend, Dead Pawn, Luxi, Running in Slow Motion
Some of the most exciting music coming out of Milwaukee is also some of the least likely to be heard. The city is home to countless producers, composers and DJs, many of them quite inventive, and most of them working in isolation and self-releasin.. more
Aug 7, 2017 8:16 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Take a Dip in the New NiceFM Label Compilation, Comp4Pools
For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more
Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Some Milwaukee Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more
May 11, 2017 7:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Comedians Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura and Quinn Dahle highlight a big week for stand-up comedy in Milwaukee. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Luxi's "Geometric Universe" LP is an Electro-Pop Masterpiece
Luxi’s last record astral memories (p a r a d i s e) was one of our favorite Milwaukeealbums of last year, but it wasn’t exactly an easy sell. With its pervasivemelancholy and hazy, washed-out production, it sometimes felt like the work ofan ar.. more
Jan 17, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Synth Fest MKE Looks Beyond the Moog
In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee’s electronic music scene. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Get Lost in Luxi’s Sweet, Immersive Electro-Pop
One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more
Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
