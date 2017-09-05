RSS

Sep 5, 2017 4:28 PM On Music 1 Comments

Some of the most exciting music coming out of Milwaukee is also some of the least likely to be heard. The city is home to countless producers, composers and DJs, many of them quite inventive, and most of them working in isolation and self-releasin.. more

Aug 7, 2017 8:16 PM On Music

For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more

Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more

May 11, 2017 7:01 PM On Music

There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Music Feature

Comedians Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura and Quinn Dahle highlight a big week for stand-up comedy in Milwaukee. more

Jan 24, 2017 4:10 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Luxi’s last record astral memories (p a r a d i s e) was one of our favorite Milwaukeealbums of last year, but it wasn’t exactly an easy sell. With its pervasivemelancholy and hazy, washed-out production, it sometimes felt like the work ofan ar.. more

Jan 17, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee’s electronic music scene. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Local Music

One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more

Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

One of last year’s breakout indie-rock acts, Best Coast is led by California songwriter Bethany Cosentino, who pens simple, hooky songs about boys and cats, drawing from girl-group melodies and lo-fi aesthetics. It’s a remedial sound more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The caterwauling Colin Meloy and his troupe of instrumental accomplices deliver an admirable mix of jangle-pop, Americana blues and balladic folk on The Decemberists’ sixth studio album, The King Is Dead , which they released more

Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs... more

Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

How does that story goabout dark woods in the middle of the night? There are probably dozensof urban legends that begin - and end - with a hike through thewilderness, and you can live out the terror with a one-mile Fright Hikethrough the te... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

