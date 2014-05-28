RSS
Lynn Rix
Plein Air at Art*Bar
“We Came We Saw We Painted” is an exhibition by Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association artists on view at Art*Bar in Riverwest. Plein air is the lovely French term more
May 28, 2014 2:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Interview: Three Plein Air Painters @ C.R. Davidson & Cedarburg
As members of the Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association, Marcia Boyd, Lynn Rix, and Pam Ruschman enter Plein Air Competitions throughout the summer. Trying to capture a moment of time and light unique to an outdoor setting the French term en.. more
Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bob Parduhn
Many songs feature ephemeral, harmonic vocals and meditative rhythms. The lyrics range fro Lost in the Times ,CD Reviews more
Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
